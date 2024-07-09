CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CECO

CECO Environmental Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $978.32 million, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $29.11.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. Boston Partners purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 338,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.