CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.
CECO Environmental Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $978.32 million, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $29.11.
Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental
In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. Boston Partners purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 338,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.
About CECO Environmental
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.
