Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Cardinal Health, Inc. Reduced by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a research report issued on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CAH has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.29. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

