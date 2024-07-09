Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cencora in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.26. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cencora’s FY2025 earnings at $14.84 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.30.

Cencora Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $223.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.09. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

