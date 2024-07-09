Brokers Set Expectations for McKesson Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for McKesson in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.18. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $31.54 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q2 2025 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $45.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCK. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.47.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $589.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 12-month low of $395.30 and a 12-month high of $612.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $571.91 and its 200-day moving average is $531.41.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $669,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,044.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after purchasing an additional 749,504 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in McKesson by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after purchasing an additional 403,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 3,621.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after purchasing an additional 340,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

