AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AltaGas
AltaGas Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ALA opened at C$30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.01. AltaGas has a one year low of C$23.38 and a one year high of C$31.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 26,100 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$796,050.00. In other AltaGas news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.58 per share, with a total value of C$61,160.00. Also, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$796,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $627,795 and sold 172,750 shares valued at $5,257,062. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 57.77%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AltaGas
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Greenbrier Companies Stock Enters Buy Zone – Opportunity Knocks
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Eli Lilly Stock Leads in GLP-1 Race with its Triple Agonist Drug
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Get Ready: 3 High Short Interest Stocks Poised for a Melt-Up
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.