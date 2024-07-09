AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AltaGas

AltaGas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALA opened at C$30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.01. AltaGas has a one year low of C$23.38 and a one year high of C$31.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 26,100 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$796,050.00. In other AltaGas news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.58 per share, with a total value of C$61,160.00. Also, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$796,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $627,795 and sold 172,750 shares valued at $5,257,062. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.