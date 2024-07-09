Choreo LLC Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $132.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

