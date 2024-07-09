DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Lowered to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded DRI Healthcare Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

DRI Healthcare Trust ( TSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$56.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.13 million.

In other news, insider DRI Capital Inc. bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$896,250.00.

