GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GFL. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFL
GFL Environmental Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,530 shares during the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $15,232,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,231,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,558,000 after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares during the period. Finally, Barton Investment Management grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 391,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 46,999 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GFL Environmental
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Greenbrier Companies Stock Enters Buy Zone – Opportunity Knocks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Eli Lilly Stock Leads in GLP-1 Race with its Triple Agonist Drug
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Get Ready: 3 High Short Interest Stocks Poised for a Melt-Up
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.