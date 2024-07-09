GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GFL. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,530 shares during the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $15,232,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,231,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,558,000 after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares during the period. Finally, Barton Investment Management grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 391,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 46,999 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

