Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANGI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

Angi Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Angi

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $938.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $70,958. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in Angi by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,764 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Angi by 469.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 511,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 421,841 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,433,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 246,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Stories

