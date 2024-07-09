Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,857.18.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,685.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,703.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,586.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $1,274.91 and a 52-week high of $1,810.03. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 191.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

