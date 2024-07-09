Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Veritas Investment Research increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares raised Lundin Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$25.25 to C$27.75 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.15.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LUG

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

TSE LUG opened at C$21.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.96. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$21.94.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.