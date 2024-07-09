Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded at HSBC

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.10. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.75 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

