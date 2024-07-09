Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) to “Strong-Buy”

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

URG has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.40 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ur-Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $395.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ur-Energy

In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $88,347.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $108,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $88,347.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $108,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $89,524.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at $979,651.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,879 shares of company stock worth $279,266. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,234,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 78,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

