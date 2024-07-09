ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $127.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $145.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCB. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

ARCB stock opened at $108.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. ArcBest has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $153.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.58.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

