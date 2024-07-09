IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for IsoEnergy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IsoEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of IsoEnergy and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IsoEnergy from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Haywood Securities raised shares of IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.67.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ISO

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of IsoEnergy stock opened at C$3.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$689.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. IsoEnergy has a 12 month low of C$2.34 and a 12 month high of C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 14.87.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About IsoEnergy

(Get Free Report)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.