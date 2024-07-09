Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

Investment analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exscientia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Exscientia has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $690.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. On average, analysts expect that Exscientia will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Exscientia in the third quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Exscientia by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exscientia by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

