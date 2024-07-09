Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Cut by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX opened at $225.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.