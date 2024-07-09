Choreo LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,606,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,663 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $976,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 179,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average is $60.19. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

