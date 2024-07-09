Choreo LLC Purchases 71,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 83,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 41,504 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 118,572 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

LUMN stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

