3,102 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 56.1% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 171,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 61,667 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Henry Schein by 10.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 379,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after buying an additional 35,209 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

