Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,544,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,326,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.4 %

HAS stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.