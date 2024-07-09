iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

