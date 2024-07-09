Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Paramount Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PARA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.32%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

