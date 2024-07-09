Navcoin Price Down 11.8% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $28,966.99 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00084161 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00023287 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010186 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

