Meta Games Coin Hits One Day Volume of $1.42 Million (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Meta Games Coin has a total market capitalization of $263.74 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Meta Games Coin Profile

Meta Games Coin was first traded on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.23750926 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,416,234.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta Games Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta Games Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

