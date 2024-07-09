Wrapped CRO Trading Down 5.4% This Week (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be purchased for $0.0854 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $79.71 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 933,484,827 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 934,485,150.9575207. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08466732 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $1,174,321.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

