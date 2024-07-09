Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $13.39 on Top Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. Decred has a total market cap of $216.54 million and $1.75 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decred has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $13.39 or 0.00023287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,177,220 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

