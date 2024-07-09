Energi Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Energi has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $7.04 million and $587,777.79 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00044512 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,249,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,250,489 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

