PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 1st

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PHK opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
