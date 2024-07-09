PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

PTY opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

