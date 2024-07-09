Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,476 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,151 shares of company stock worth $6,666,409. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $192.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.17. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $229.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

