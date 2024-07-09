PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 1st

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

PFL opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

