PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

