John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:HPI opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
