PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of PCK opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $6.07.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
