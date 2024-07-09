AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 26th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,096.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,928,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,978,586.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 141,144 shares of company stock worth $1,541,501 over the last three months.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

