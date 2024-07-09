AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 26th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFBGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,096.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,928,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,978,586.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 141,144 shares of company stock worth $1,541,501 over the last three months.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

