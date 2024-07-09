PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance
PCN stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $14.48.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Greenbrier Companies Stock Enters Buy Zone – Opportunity Knocks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Eli Lilly Stock Leads in GLP-1 Race with its Triple Agonist Drug
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Get Ready: 3 High Short Interest Stocks Poised for a Melt-Up
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.