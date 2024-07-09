PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

PCN stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

