PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

PMF stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.