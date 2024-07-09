PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of RCS stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.42.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

