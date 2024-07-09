PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 1st

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
PCM Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
PCM opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.
About PCM Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PCM Fund
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Greenbrier Companies Stock Enters Buy Zone – Opportunity Knocks
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Eli Lilly Stock Leads in GLP-1 Race with its Triple Agonist Drug
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Get Ready: 3 High Short Interest Stocks Poised for a Melt-Up
Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.