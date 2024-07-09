PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 1st

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

PCM Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

PCM opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

