Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 306.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Roblox by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.23.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

