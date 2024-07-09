Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 46 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $327.64 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

