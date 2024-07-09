Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FPX stock opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $75.74 and a 1-year high of $107.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

