Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

