Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,910,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 980,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 44,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 56,943 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 326,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

