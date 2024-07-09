Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,675,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,030,000 after purchasing an additional 387,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,780 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,074 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,376,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,198,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,460,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

