Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 35,441 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,441 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.42% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1,063.1% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 816,262 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,482,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $349,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

