Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

