Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 182.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 2,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.69.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.6 %

PH stock opened at $508.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.48. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.93 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.