Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Position Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $90.33.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

